Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/27/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broadline distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions. The CompanyGs segments include High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. The Company's High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The CompanyGs Endless Assortment segment provides an online platform with one-stop shopping for various products. The Endless Assortment segment includes the CompanyGs Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The CompanyGs product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, metalworking and hand tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WW GRAINGER INC

GWW Guru Analysis

GWW Fundamental Analysis

ALLEGION PLC (ALLE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Security Systems & Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegion plc is a global security products and solutions provider. The Company secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Its Allegion Americas segment is a provider of security products, services and solutions throughout North America. It sells a range of products and solutions, including locks, locksets, key systems, door controls and systems, exit devices, doors, accessories, electronic security products, access control systems and software and service solutions to customers in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities. Its Allegion International segment provides security products, services and solutions primarily throughout Europe, Asia and Oceania. The segment offers end-users a range of products, services and solutions, including locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers and systems, and others. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, Von Duprin, Trimco and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLEGION PLC

ALLE Guru Analysis

ALLE Fundamental Analysis

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC (ITW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. The Company's segments include Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment produces warewashing equipment, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, food processing equipment, ventilation and pollution control systems, and others. Its Welding segment produces arc welding equipment and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Construction segment is a supplier of engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment includes conveyor systems and line automation for the food and beverage industries; plastic consumables such as multipack cans and bottles and related equipment; components for medical devices, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC

ITW Guru Analysis

ITW Fundamental Analysis

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The CompanyGs segment is Trex Residential. Its product categories include decking and accessories, railing, and fencing. Its decking products are made in a proprietary process that combines reclaimed wood fibers and recycled polyethylene film. Its decking and accessories include Trex Signature decking, Trex Transcend Lineage decking, Trex Transcend decking, Trex Select decking, Trex Enhance decking, Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection, and Trex DeckLighting outdoor lighting system. Its Trex Transcend decking product can also be used as cladding. Its railing products include Trex Signature X-Series railing, Trex Signature Aluminum railing, Trex Transcend railing, Trex Select railing, Trex Select T-Rail, and Trex Enhance railing. Its Trex Seclusions composite fencing product is offered through two specialty distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREX COMPANY INC

TREX Guru Analysis

TREX Fundamental Analysis

UNITED RENTALS INC (URI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company's segments include General Rentals and Specialty. General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. General Rentals segment has four geographic divisions - Central, Northeast, Southeast and West - and operates throughout the United States and Canada. Specialty segment rents products (and provides setup and other services on such rented equipment), including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work; fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer and treatment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. It has an integrated network of around 1,591 rental locations in North America, 39 in Europe, 37 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED RENTALS INC

URI Guru Analysis

URI Fundamental Analysis

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

