Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ABB LTD (ADR) (ABBNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abb Ltd is a holding company. The Company's segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure. The Electrification Products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products. The Robotics and Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, variable speed drives and robots and robotics. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, and automation products and solutions. The Power Grids segment supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABB LTD (ADR)

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (AIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. The Companys segments include Service Center Based Distribution and Engineered Solutions. The Service Center Based Distribution segment operates through local service centers and distribution centers with a focus on providing products and services addressing the maintenance and repair of motion control infrastructure and production equipment. Its products include industrial bearings, motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, linear motion products, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, and hoses. The Engineered Solutions segment includes its operations that specialize in distributing, engineering, designing, integrating, and repairing hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power technologies, and engineered flow control products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. The Companys primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. Its Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards. Its Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods. Its Managed Freight segment includes its brokerage services and transport management services (TMS). Its Warehousing reportable segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers who have chosen to outsource this function. It also provides shuttle and switching services related to shuttling containers and trailers in or around freight yards and to/from warehouses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC

FLOWSERVE CORP (FLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flowserve Corporation is a provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The Company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. Its segments include Flowserve Pumps Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment designs, manufactures, pretests, distributes and services highly custom-engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals and auxiliary systems (original equipment) and related services. FPD products and services are used by companies that operate in the energy, power generation, chemical, and general industries. The FCD segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a portfolio of engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation valves, control valves, valve automation products and related equipment. FCD products are used to control, direct and manage the flow of liquids, gases and multiphase fluids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLOWSERVE CORP

LSI INDUSTRIES INC (LYTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LSI Industries Inc. is a producer of non-residential lighting and retail display solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting Segment manufactures, markets, and sells outdoor and indoor lighting fixtures and control solutions in the vertical markets: refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail, grocery and pharmacy, automotive dealership, sports court and field, and warehouse. It services these markets through multiple channels: project business sold through electrical distributors and agents and shipped directly to the customer; standard products sold to and stocked by distributors, and direct to end-use customers. The Display Solutions Segment also manufactures, sells and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed graphics, structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LSI INDUSTRIES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

