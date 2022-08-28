Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/28/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. (SMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with focus on agriculture, heavy-duty and construction equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment manufactures and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories and windshield washer system parts. The Company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

GOPRO INC (GPRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Photography industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoPro, Inc. produces cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company offers a family of cameras, including its cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black and MAX cameras. Its HERO10 Black camera offers 5,300 pixels (5.3K) video at 60 frames per second, HERO9 Black camera offers 5K video at 30 frames per second, and HERO8 Black camera can shoot video in 4K at 60 frames per second. Its MAX captures video in 360-degrees at 6K resolution and stitches to 5.6K. It offers a range of mounts and accessories, either bundled with a camera or sold separately. It also offers offer mobile and Web applications that provide a complete media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation and sharing content on the fly. Its GoPro subscription service offers a range of benefits, including a camera protection plan and a platform that enables subscribers to easily access, edit and share content. It also offers lifestyle gear, such as bags, t-shirts and other soft goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOPRO INC

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company offers products under various categories including living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, decor, rugs and outdoor. Its mattress product lines include Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. Its customers include women in middle to upper-to-middle-income households. It operates approximately 122 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions providing its customers with a range of merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It also has an online platform through which its customers can make purchases. It also offers financing through third-party finance companies as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. Its stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company's segments include the Wholesale segment, Retail segment, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid, which manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers. Its Retail segment consists of approximately 161 Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through these stores. Its Corporate and Other includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer that manufactures upholstered furniture.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

