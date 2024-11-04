Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/4/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. It allows users to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands: MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. It enables a variety of payments capabilities (including products and value-added services and solutions) over its multi-rail network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and others, offering customers one partner for their payment needs. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid, B2B accounts payable, commercial point of sale, disbursements and remittances, and others. It offers additional payment capabilities that include automated clearing house (ACH) transactions (both batch and real-time account-based payments). It also offers other services, such as cyber and intelligence solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERCARD INC

MA Guru Analysis

MA Fundamental Analysis

BANCO MACRO SA (ADR) (BMA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Macro SA is an Argentina-based public company that offers traditional banking products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, and individuals, thus strengthening its goal to operate as a multiservice bank. Through other companies in the group, the Company also renders services as trustee agent and director and manager of mutual funds, as well as stock exchange services. The Company began the process of acquiring entities, assets and liabilities as part of the privatization of provincial banks and other banking institutions. The Company and Worldline Argentina SA entered into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Itron Business Servicies SA, to be jointly controlled by both companies, for the purpose of facilitating the development of a tax management data processing center, modernizing the existing tax collection systems and processes used by the Province of Salta, and managing and recovering municipal taxes and fees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO MACRO SA (ADR)

BMA Guru Analysis

BMA Fundamental Analysis

VISA INC (V) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Visa Inc. (Visa) is a global payments technology company. The Company provides digital payments across more than 200 countries and territories. The Company connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities through technologies. The Company operates through the payment services segment. The Company provides transaction processing services, including primarily authorization, clearing and settlement to its financial institution and merchant clients through VisaNet, its transaction processing network. Its core business solutions, including credit, debit, prepaid and cash access programs for individual, business and government account holders. It also provides value-added services to its clients, including issuing solutions, acceptance solutions, risk and identity solutions, open banking and advisory services. It also offers products and solutions that facilitate money movement for all participants in the ecosystem.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISA INC

V Guru Analysis

V Fundamental Analysis

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE) (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The Company has four segments. General Banking segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its network of branches and various digital channels. Commercial Banking segment provides a range of lending, leasing, capital markets, asset management and other financial and advisory services, primarily to small and middle market companies in a range of industries, including energy, healthcare, tech media and telecom, asset-backed lending, capital finance, maritime, corporate banking, aerospace and defense, and sponsor finance. Silicon Valley Banking segment offers products and services to commercial clients in key innovation markets, such as the healthcare and technology industries, as well as to private equity and venture capital firms. Rail segment offers customized leasing and financing solutions on a fleet of railcars and locomotives to railroads and shippers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE)

FCNCA Guru Analysis

FCNCA Fundamental Analysis

AFLAC INC (AFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aflac Incorporated is a provider of supplemental health insurance products. The Company's insurance business is marketed and administered through Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (ALIJ) in Japan and through American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac), American Family Life Assurance Company of New York (Aflac New York), Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC), Tier One Insurance Company (TOIC) and Aflac Benefit Solutions, Inc. (ABS) in the United States. Its segments include Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac Japan is designed to help consumers pay for medical and non-medical costs that are not reimbursed under Japan's national health insurance system. Its insurance products include cancer, medical and income support insurance, nursing care insurance, work leave insurance, whole life, GIFT and WAYS and child endowment. It designs its United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AFLAC INC

AFL Guru Analysis

AFL Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.