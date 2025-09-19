Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/19/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANC HLDGS LTD (IGIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Jordan-based commercial insurance and reinsurance company. It has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability, legal expenses, reinsurance treaty business, among others. Its segments include Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail and Reinsurance. Its Specialty Long-tail segment includes casualty business, financial institutions line of business, marine liability line of business, and inherent defects insurance line of business. Its Specialty Short-tail segment includes energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, contingency and general aviation lines of business. Reinsurance segment includes inward reinsurance treaty business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANC HLDGS LTD

WESTERN UNION CO (WU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Western Union Company is a provider of cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments, and digital financial services, empowering consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. Its segments include Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers, which are primarily sent from its retail agent and owned locations worldwide or through Websites and mobile devices. Its money transfer service is provided through one interconnected global network. This service is available for international cross-border transfers and, in certain countries, intra-country transfers. The Consumer Services segment includes the Companys bill payment services, money order services, retail foreign exchange services, media network, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The Company provides its services primarily through a network of agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN UNION CO

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA (ADR) (BBVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a Spain - based bank. It is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments are: Spain, the United States, Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia. The activities in Spain are banking activity and Insurance. In the United States it offers services through, BBVA USA and the BBVA New York branch. The Turkey segment is represented by the group Garanti BBVA, an integrated financial services group, that also operate in Holland and Romania. The Mexico segment activities include banking and insurance businesses. In South America, it provides banking and insurance businesses. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes business activity in the rest of Europe and Asia

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA (ADR)

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD (ACGL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company, which provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance through its subsidiaries. The insurance segment consists of the Companys insurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health; warranty and lender solutions, and others (consisting of alternative markets, excess workers' compensation and surety business). The reinsurance segment consists of its reinsurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including casualty; marine and aviation; other specialty; property catastrophe; property excluding property catastrophe, and others (consisting of life reinsurance and other). The mortgage segment includes its United States primary mortgage insurance business, investment and services related to United States credit-risk transfer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE) (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (First Citizens Bank). The Companys General Bank segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its network of branches and various digital channels. It offers a full suite of deposit products, loans, cash management, private banking and wealth management, payment services, and treasury services. The Commercial Bank segment provides a range of lending, leasing, capital markets, asset management, and other financial and advisory services, primarily to small and middle market companies. The SVB Commercial segment offers products and services to commercial clients and investors across stages, sectors and regions in the innovation ecosystem, as well as private equity and venture capital firms. The Rail segment offers customized leasing and financing solutions on a fleet of railcars and locomotives to railroads and shippers throughout North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

