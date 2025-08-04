Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/4/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WELLS FARGO & CO (WFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company. The Company provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, to individuals, businesses and institutions. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Company provides consumer financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, residential mortgage, and small business lending. In addition, the Company offers financial planning, private banking, investment management, and fiduciary services. It also provides financial solutions to businesses through products and services including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending and leasing, trade financing, treasury management, and investment banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WELLS FARGO & CO

WFC Guru Analysis

WFC Fundamental Analysis

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company focused on delivering digitally enabled product suites. The Company provides a range of credit products through financing programs it has established with a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. It offers private label, dual card, co-brand, and general-purpose credit cards, as well as short- and long-term installment loans, and savings products through Synchrony Bank (the Bank). The Company primarily manages its credit products through five sales platforms such as Home & Auto, Digital, Diversified & Value, Health & Wellness and Lifestyle. The Bank offers directly to retail, affinity relationships and commercial customers, a range of deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts, savings accounts and sweep and affinity deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

SYF Guru Analysis

SYF Fundamental Analysis

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS INC (FCFS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. is an operator of pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company is a provider of technology-driven, retail point-of-sale (POS) payment solutions focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It operates two business lines: pawn operations and retail POS payment solutions, which are organized into three reportable segments. The U.S. pawn segment consists of pawn operations in 29 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, while the Latin America pawn segment consists of pawn operations in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and El Salvador. The retail POS payment solutions segment consists of the operations of American First Finance, LLC (AFF) in all 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Its pawn stores buy and sell a variety of jewelry, electronics, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and help customers in providing small non-recourse pawn loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS INC

FCFS Guru Analysis

FCFS Fundamental Analysis

COINBASE GLOBAL INC (COIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coinbase Global, Inc. is a holding company of Coinbase, Inc. and other subsidiaries. The Company provides a platform for its customers to engage with crypto assets and offers critical infrastructure for the onchain economy. It offers products and services to three customer groups: Consumers, Institutions, and Developers. Consumers include retail customers seeking to invest in or trade crypto assets and engage onchain. Institutions consist of businesses that include market makers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, wealth platforms, registered investment advisors, payment platforms, and public and private corporations. Developers include entrepreneurs, creators, merchants, crypto asset issuers, organizations and financial institutions, and other groups building decentralized protocols, applications, products, or other services onchain. Its transaction products include prime trading, base protocol, Coinbase Wallet, and others. It also offers subscription products and other services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COINBASE GLOBAL INC

COIN Guru Analysis

COIN Fundamental Analysis

BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP (OBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to United States middle-market companies. The Companys investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated, or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its investment strategy is intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital. It has investments in approximately 219 portfolio companies. Its portfolio by industry includes Internet software and services, insurance, food and beverage, asset-based lending and fund finance, healthcare providers and services, healthcare technology, buildings and real estate, consumer products, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, distribution, business services, and others. It is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP

OBDC Guru Analysis

OBDC Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.