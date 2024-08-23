Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/23/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP (GO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is a retailer of name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The Company operates over 470 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio. Its product offering includes staples, across grocery, refrigerated and frozen foods, beer and wine, fresh meat and seafood, and health and beauty care, others. It distributes inventory through eight primary distribution centers, three of which it operates and five of which are operated by third parties. It has an in-house transportation fleet, as well as transportation partner relationships. It also owns United Grocery Outlet, a closeout grocery retailer with over 40 stores in Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and Virginia. It is focused on centralized marketing efforts primarily on digital ads, emailed WOW! Alerts, social media and radio commercials, and in-store and outdoor signage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO (SMPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company. The Company's product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Quest, and OWYN brands. The Company's nutritious snacking platform consists of brands that specialize in providing products for consumers that follow certain nutritional philosophies and health-and-wellness trends. The Quest brand is for consumers seeking a variety of protein-rich foods and beverages that also limit sugars and simple carbs. The Atkins brand is for those following a low-carb lifestyle. The OWYN brand offers RTD protein shakes. Its core Quest brand products consist of protein bars, cookies, salty snacks, and confections. Its core Atkins brand products consist of protein bars, RTD shakes, confections, cookies, and chips. The Company distributes its products in various retail channels, primarily in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP (JJSF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures snack foods and distributes frozen beverages which it markets nationally to the foodservice and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The primary products sold by the Food Service segment are soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products and baked goods. The primary products sold to the retail supermarket channel are soft pretzel products including SUPERPRETZEL and AUNTIE ANNE'S, frozen novelties including LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID Juice Bars and Soft Frozen Lemonade, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars and sorbet, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, PHILLY SWIRL cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and handheld products. This segment also offers Thinsters. The Company sells Frozen Beverages to the foodservice industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

