Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/22/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC (SFM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a specialty natural and organic food retailer. The Company brings products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. The Company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product categories include produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy and dairy alternatives. Its produce products include fruits; vegetables; toppings, refrigerated dressings & dips; miscellaneous produce, and floral. Its non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Its beer & wine products include red wine, white wine, rose & blush, champagne & sparkling, beer, non-alcoholic, and sweet wines. Its target customer is comprised of two specific groups: health enthusiasts and selective shoppers. It operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BELLRING BRANDS INC (BRBR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BellRing Brands, Inc. is engaged in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. The Company's primary brands, Premier Protein and Dymatize, appeal to a range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, e-commerce, specialty and convenience. Premier Protein is a mainstream lifestyle brand. Premier Proteins product portfolio consists primarily of RTD protein shakes and protein powders. Premier Proteins flagship RTD protein shakes are available in diverse flavors and contain 30 grams of protein and 160 calories. Premier Proteins powder portfolio consists primarily of 100% whey protein products. Dymatize brands portfolio includes an assortment of sports nutrition products, including protein powders. Its protein powder portfolio consists of three primary products: ISO.100 made with hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate, Elite 100% Whey and Super Mass Gainer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

