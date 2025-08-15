Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BRF SA (ADR) (BRFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BRF S.A. is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company's segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales. The poultry operations include the production and sale of whole poultry and in-natura cuts. The pork and other operations involve the production and sale of in-natura cuts. The processed operations include the production and sale of processed foods, frozen and processed products derived from poultry, pork and beef, margarine, vegetable and soybean-based products. The other sales operations include the commercialization of flour for food service and others. Other segments include sale of in-natura beef cuts, agricultural products and animal feed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANDERSONS INC (ANDE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Andersons, Inc., is a diversified company. The Company's segments include Agribusiness and Renewables. The Agribusiness segment includes commodity merchandising, the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities, and the manufacturing and distribution plant nutrient products. The Company's fertilizer categories include PureGrade, MicroSolutions, soil amendments, organic nutrients, and nitrogen, phosphorus and potash (NPK). Its farmer services include farm centers, originations & farmer risk management - United States, and originations & farmer risk management - Canada. Its merchandising include carbon; corn, beans, wheat, meal; ethanol; export; high-protein feed ingredient; propane and fuel products; fats, oils, and greases; wheat middlings, cottonseed, DDGS, and pet food ingredients. The Renewables segment produces, purchases and sells ethanol and co-products. The segment also operates a merchandising portfolio of ethanol, ethanol co-products and renewable diesel feedstocks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

US FOODS HOLDING CORP (USFD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The Company provides its customers with a range of food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. The Company is primarily engaged in marketing, selling and distributing fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. Its products include meat and seafood, dry grocery products, refrigerated and frozen grocery products, dairy, equipment disposables and supplies and beverage products. It serves customers including independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities and retail locations. The Company operates a network of over 70 distribution facilities and a fleet of over 6,500 trucks, along with approximately 90 cash and carry locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYSCO CORP (SYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sysco Corporation is engaged in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. It also supplies a variety of non-food items. Its segments include U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA and Other. U.S. Foodservice Operations segment includes United States Broadline operations and United States Specialty operations. International Foodservice Operations include operations outside of the United States. SYGMA segment includes its United States customized distribution operations serving quick-service chain restaurant customer locations. Other segment includes primarily its hotel supply operations, Guest Worldwide. It distributes various products, such as frozen foods, fresh meats and seafood, dairy products, beverage products, imported specialties, and fresh produce. It operates around 340 distribution facilities worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

