Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/7/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SMITHFIELD FOODS INC (SFD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a United States-based food company. The Company has over 63,000 team members producing food. It is vertically integrated protein company. It has a portfolio of iconic brands, such as Smithfield, Eckrich and Nathan's Famous, among many others. It's vertically integrated platform assures the supply of consistent, and traceable raw material. It also has enabled to lead the industry in areas such as sow group housing and the production of ractopamine-free pork, which is important for export markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERPARFUMS INC (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a range of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. It produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners, and fragrance product sales through its European based operations segment. It has a portfolio of brands including Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, Goutal, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world. Its brand fragrance products are also produced and marketed through its United States based operations. These fragrance products are sold under trademarks owned by the Company or pursuant to license or other agreements with the owners of brands, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta and Roberto Cavalli.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANDERSONS INC (ANDE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Andersons, Inc., is a diversified company. The Company's segments include Agribusiness and Renewables. The Agribusiness segment includes commodity merchandising, the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities, and the manufacturing and distribution plant nutrient products. The Company's fertilizer categories include PureGrade, MicroSolutions, soil amendments, organic nutrients, and nitrogen, phosphorus and potash (NPK). Its farmer services include farm centers, originations & farmer risk management - United States, and originations & farmer risk management - Canada. Its merchandising include carbon; corn, beans, wheat, meal; ethanol; export; high-protein feed ingredient; propane and fuel products; fats, oils, and greases; wheat middlings, cottonseed, DDGS, and pet food ingredients. The Renewables segment produces, purchases and sells ethanol and co-products. The segment also operates a merchandising portfolio of ethanol, ethanol co-products and renewable diesel feedstocks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC (ADR) (IMBBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Brands PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars. The Company operates through two businesses: Tobacco & NGP and Distribution. The Tobacco & NGP business manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and next-generation products (NGP) and tobacco and NGP-related products, including sales to (but not by) the Distribution business. The Distribution business distributes tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands, as well as a range of non-tobacco and NGP products and services. Its segments include Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia and Central and Eastern Europe (AAACE) and Distribution. It brands include John Player Special, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Maverick, Dutch Masters, Fine, Rizla, blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. offers a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Companys brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; sustainably packaged water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. Its branded portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and also includes coconut oil, juice, and milk offerings. It supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Additionally, the Company is also engaged in bulk product sales to beverage and food companies. Its Americas segment comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada and the International segment comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions. The Companys products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

