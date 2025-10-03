Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/3/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DOLE PLC (DOLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dole plc is an Ireland-based company, which produces, markets, and distributes a variety of fresh produce sourced locally and from around the world. Its segments include Fresh Fruit, Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA and Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW. The Fresh Fruit segment is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of multiple varieties of bananas, pineapples and plantains which are sourced from local growers or Company-owned and leased farms, predominately located in Latin America, and sold throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. This segment also operates a commercial cargo business. The Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA segment includes Irish, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, United Kingdom, Swedish, Danish, South African, Czech, Slovakian, Polish, German and Brazilian businesses. The Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW segment includes United States, Canadian, Mexican, Chilean, Peruvian, and Argentinian businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VITAL FARMS, INC. (VITL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vital Farms, Inc. offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. The Company is a national consumer brand that works with more than 500 family farms and is the United States brand of pasture-raised eggs. The Company focuses on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. Its products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 23,000 stores nationwide. The Company packages, markets and distributes shell eggs, butter, and other products. The retail varieties of its shell eggs are based on supplemental feed type, egg size, and pack size. Its egg packaging consists primarily of corrugated boxes and egg cartons. The Company offers unsalted and sea-salted varieties of its butter, which are sold in two-stick and four-stick packs. The Companys products are principally sold under the name Vital Farms in addition to other trade names, primarily to retail and foodservice channels in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FLOWERS FOODS INC (FLO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. The Company operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Its principal products include breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas and are sold under a variety of brand names, including Natures Own, Daves Killer Bread (DKB), Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshleys. Its brands and products are sold through various channels throughout the United States. These channels include supermarkets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, discount stores, club stores, convenience stores, thrift outlet stores, and foodservice, among others. It also supplies national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries with breads and rolls; sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a wide variety of food outlets; and sells packaged snack cakes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KROGER CO (KR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kroger Co. is a food and drug retailer. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores and fulfillment centers throughout the United States. It operates approximately 2,731 supermarkets, 2,273 pharmacies and 1,702 fuel centers in over 35 states and the District of Columbia while also operating online through a digital ecosystem to offer customers an omnichannel shopping experience. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets and online. It offers Pickup and Harris Teeter ExpressLane personalized, order online, pick-up at the store services at approximately 2,412 of its supermarkets and provides delivery, which allows it to offer digital solutions to substantially all of its customers. Its delivery solutions include orders delivered to customers at retail store locations, customer fulfillment centers and orders placed through third-party platforms. The Company also offers customer-facing apps and interfaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. offers a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Companys brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; sustainably packaged water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. Its branded portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and also includes coconut oil, juice, and milk offerings. It supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Additionally, the Company is also engaged in bulk product sales to beverage and food companies. Its Americas segment comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada and the International segment comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions. The Companys products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

