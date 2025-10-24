Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/24/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA (ODC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Its segments include Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment's customers include mass merchandisers, the farm and fleet channel, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, marketers of consumer products, and others. Business to Business Products Group segment's customers include processors and refiners of edible oils, renewable diesel, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, and distributors of animal health and nutrition products. Its products include Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Ultra Pet, Amlan Products, Pros Choice Products, Select, Pure-Flo, Metal X/Metal Z, Ultra Clear, Agsorb and Verge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMBEV SA (ADR) (ABEV) is a large-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces, distributes and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Barbados and Panama; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile; and Canada, represented by Labatts operations, which comprises sales in Canada and some exports to the U.S. market. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TESCO PLC (ADR) (TSCDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tesco PLC is a United Kingdom-based multinational retailer. The Company's segments include UK & ROI and Central Europe. The UK & ROI segment includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment includes the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Company's businesses include Tesco UK & ROI, Tesco Insurance, Booker, dunnhumby, Tesco Czech Republic, Tesco Hungary and Tesco Slovakia. Tesco Insurance and Money Services provides insurance, travel money, automated teller machine (ATM) and gift cards. Booker is a food and drink wholesaler, serving retail and catering customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

US FOODS HOLDING CORP (USFD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The Company provides its customers with a range of food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. The Company is primarily engaged in marketing, selling and distributing fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. Its products include meat and seafood, dry grocery products, refrigerated and frozen grocery products, dairy, equipment disposables and supplies and beverage products. It serves customers including independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities and retail locations. The Company operates a network of over 70 distribution facilities and a fleet of over 6,500 trucks, along with approximately 90 cash and carry locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

