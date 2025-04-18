Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/18/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

J M SMUCKER CO (SJM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The J. M. Smucker Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of branded food and beverage products on a worldwide basis. The CompanyGs branded food and beverage products include a portfolio of brands that are sold to consumers primarily through retail outlets in North America. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, and U.S. Retail Pet Foods and Sweet Baked Snacks. The U.S. Retail Coffee segment primarily includes the domestic sales of Folgers, DunkinG, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee. The U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads segment primarily includes the domestic sales of SmuckerGs and Jif branded products. The U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment primarily includes the domestic sales of Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, and Canine Carry Outs branded products. The Sweet Baked Snacks segment primarily includes all domestic and foreign sales of Hostess branded products on all channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods with more than 100 brands in 100 countries across six continents. The Company's segments include North America Retail, International, North America Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States and Canada. The North America Pet segment includes pet food products sold primarily in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, grocery stores, regional pet store chains, mass merchandisers, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. The North America Foodservice segment consists of foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA - ADR (HENKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Henkel AG & Co KGaA formerly known as Henkel Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a Germany-based company. The Company is engaged in the consumer and industrial business, operating in two segments: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. It operates in the regions of Europe, IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Company's Adhesive Technologies business segment covers adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, providing solutions for Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional under brands such as Loctite, Bonderite, Aquence and Technomelt. The Consumer Brands business segment focuses on the two global categories Laundry & Home Care and Hair. In this segment, the Company offers branded consumer goods in laundry and home care products and hair care, it also operates in hair professional business. Its portfolio includes brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Purex, got2b and Palette.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products, oral tobacco products, and all other. The smokeable products segment includes of combustible cigarettes manufactured and sold by Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The oral tobacco products segment consists of moist smokeless tobacco (MST) and snus products manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), and oral nicotine pouches manufactured and sold by Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). The oral tobacco products segment includes the premium brands, Copenhagen and Skoal, and Red Seal. It also includes on! oral nicotine pouches. The CompanyGs e-vapor products are marketed by NJOY, LLC (NJOY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its tobacco subsidiaries sell their tobacco products principally to wholesalers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HERSHEY CO (HSY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hershey Company is a snacks company. The Company's segments include North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks and International. The North America Confectionery segment is responsible for its traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position in the United States and Canada. This includes its business in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, gum and refreshment products, protein bars, spreads, snack bites and mixes, as well as pantry and food service lines. This segment also includes its retail operations. The North America Salty Snacks segment is responsible for its salty snacking products in the United States. This includes ready-to-eat popcorn, baked and trans fat free snacks, pretzels and other snacks. The Company's portfolio includes chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

