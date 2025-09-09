Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/9/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

JD.COM INC (ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.Com Inc is a company principally engaged in the e-commerce business, including online retail and online marketplace mainly through its retail mobile apps and www.jd.com website (collectively, JD Platform). The Company operates its businesses through four segments. JD Retail segment, including JD Health, JD Industrials, and other components, mainly engage in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics segment includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada segment is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New Businesses segment mainly include JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model, designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans around the world. It has approximately 100 showrooms and design center locations across the United States. It offers merchandise in various categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor. Its furniture product offerings consist of bedroom, dining room, living room and home office furnishings and include sofas, dining tables, and chairs, among others. Its outdoor product offerings include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, and others. Its lighting product offerings consist of a variety of distinct and artistic lighting fixtures. Its textile product offerings include handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws. Decor ranges from wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and many other decorative accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores, and also offer its products online and through its mobile applications. It also owns and operates DICKS House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. It operates approximately 723 DICKS Sporting Goods locations across the United States. It carries a wide variety of national brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Hoka, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, Peloton, The North Face, Under Armour, Wilson, Yeti, and others. Its vertical brands include brands that it owns across hardlines and softlines and are available in its stores and online such as Alpine Design, CALIA, DSG, ETHOS, Fitness Gear, MAXFLI, Nishiki, Walter Hagen, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO (GHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company. The Companys segments include Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Automotive. Kaplan International includes postsecondary education, professional training and language training businesses outside the United States. Higher Education includes Kaplan as a service provider to higher education institutions. Supplemental Education includes Kaplans test preparation programs and domestic professional and other continuing education businesses. Television Broadcasting is conducted through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville and Roanoke television markets. The Companys manufacturing companies include a supplier of pressure-treated wood, a manufacturer of electrical solutions, a manufacturer of lifting solutions, and a supplier of parts used in electric utilities and industrial systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a specialty United States beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare products, haircare products and salon services. The Company operates approximately 1,451 retail stores across 50 states and distributes products through its Website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The Companys business includes a differentiated assortment of approximately 29,000 beauty products across a variety of categories and price points, as well as a variety of beauty services, including salon services, in more than 1,400 stores predominantly located in convenient, high-traffic locations. It also offers digital experiences delivered through its Website, Ulta.com, and its mobile applications. The Companys brands include Ulta Beauty Collection, about-face, Ariana Grande, CHANEL, FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna, It Cosmetics, LolaVie, OUAI, PAT McGRATH LABS, Tula, and NYX Professional Makeup.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

