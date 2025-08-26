Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/26/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GARRETT MOTION INC (GTX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garrett Motion Inc is a Switzerland-based automotive technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The Company offers turbochargers for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified (hybrid and fuel cell) powertrains. In addition, the Company provides products and services for the connected vehicle market, including software focused on automotive cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management (IVHM). The Company has a number of research and development (R&D) centers, engineering facilities and factories around the world, as well as a global distribution network. It is a spin-off of Honeywell International Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GARRETT MOTION INC

GTX Guru Analysis

GTX Fundamental Analysis

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC (LAUR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laureate Education, Inc. operates a portfolio of degree-granting higher education institutions (Laureate International Universities network) in Mexico and Peru. The Laureate International Universities network offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees through campus-based, online and hybrid programs. The Company offers its educational services through two reportable segments: Mexico and Peru. It owns Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM) and Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC) in Mexico. It also owns the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC institution in Peru. Its institutions in Mexico and Peru offer traditional higher education students a private education alternative, with multiple brands and price points in each market and program. The Company offers various programs, including medicine and health sciences, engineering and information technology, and business and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

LAUR Guru Analysis

LAUR Fundamental Analysis

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is an experiential specialty retailer. It creates its own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of its own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Companys own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of licenses. Its segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), commercial, and international franchising. Its DTC segment includes the operating activities of corporately managed stores, other retail-delivered operations and online sales. Its commercial segment includes transactions with other businesses and comprises wholesale sales of merchandise, supplies and fixtures, licensing the Companys intellectual properties for third-party use, and entertainment activities. Its international franchising segment includes the activities of franchisees who operate store locations in certain countries and includes development fees, sales-based royalties, merchandise, supplies and fixture sales.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC

BBW Guru Analysis

BBW Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.