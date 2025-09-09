Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/9/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (VIPS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company's segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities in China. Through its flash sales model, the Company sells limited quantities of discounted branded products online for limited periods of time. The Company offers diversified product offerings from over 17,000 domestic and international brands, including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products. The Company offers a range of products and services for consumers through lefeng.com, specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand, Teva brand, and Other brands, as well as Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. The Teva brand segment includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots, all crafted for the demands of the outdoors. Its Other brands segment consists primarily of the Koolaburra brand, as well as the AHNU brand. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. The DTC segment encompasses all of its brands and consists of its e-commerce Websites and retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC (MHK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Its segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tile products used for floor and wall applications in residential and commercial channels. Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a range of floor covering products, including broadloom carpet, carpet tile, rugs and mats, carpet pad, laminate, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), wood flooring, LVT and sheet vinyl. Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a variety of laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl, wood flooring, broadloom carpet and carpet tile collections used in residential and commercial markets for remodeling and new construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's segments include Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment is comprised of sales to a network of partners, including Skechers-branded stores operated by third-party franchisees and licensees; family shoe stores, specialty athletic and sporting goods retailers, department stores and big box club stores; e-commerce retailers, and distributors in select international markets. Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises sales by the Company directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including Company-owned Skechers-branded stores; Company-owned e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces and digital platforms. Its collections are available in around 180 countries and territories, and 5,300 Skechers retail stores. Its lifestyle offering delivers comfort technologies such as Skechers Arch Fit and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SKECHERS USA INC

DORMAN PRODUCTS INC (DORM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorman Products, Inc. is a supplier of replacement and upgrade parts in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, serving passenger cars, light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as specialty vehicles, including utility terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicles. Its segments include Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Specialty Vehicle. The Light Duty segment designs and markets replacement parts and fasteners primarily for passenger cars and light trucks with sales to retailers and wholesale distributors who primarily serve passenger car and light truck customers. The Heavy Duty segment designs and markets replacement parts primarily for medium and heavy trucks with sales to independent distributors, independent component specialists and rebuilders, and auto parts stores that focus on the heavy-duty market. Specialty Vehicle segment designs, markets, and manufactures aftermarket parts and accessories for the powersports market with sales through direct-to-consumer, dealers, and installers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DORMAN PRODUCTS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.