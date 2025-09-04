Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/4/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company operates approximately 441 retail stores in 42 states. The Company markets a wide selection of casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It also provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a guest loyalty program. The Company offers denims from brands such as Flying Monkey, Hidden, KanCan, Levis, Miss Me, Rock Revival, Wrangler, and 7 For All Mankind. Its other key brands include Affliction, American Fighter, Ariat, Billabong, Birkenstock, Free People, Goorin Bros., Hey Dude, Hooey, Howitzer, Hurley, K. Swiss, Kimes Ranch, Lost Calf, Mia, Oakley, Old Row, Pendleton, Ray-Ban, Reebok, Ridge, RVCA, SOREL, Steve Madden, Sullen, Very G, White Crow, and Z Supply.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LENNAR CORP (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar others. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. The Company's Financial Services segment primarily provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes, as well as property and casualty insurance. The Companys Multifamily segment is involved in the development, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. its Lennar Other segment includes fund investments.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LEGGETT & PLATT INC (LEG) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a variety of engineered components and products that can be found in homes and automobiles. Its segments include Bedding Products, Specialized Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. Bedding Products segment supplies a variety of components and machinery used by bedding manufacturers, as well as produces private label finished mattresses and adjustable bed bases. This segment is also vertically integrated into the production and supply of specialty foam chemicals, steel rod, and drawn steel wire to its own operations and to external customers. Specialized Products segment supplies lumbar support systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables used by automotive manufacturers. Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment supplies a range of components for residential and work furniture manufacturers, as well as select lines of private label finished furniture.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LITHIA MOTORS INC (LAD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lithia Motors, Inc. is a global automotive retailer. The Company is engaged in providing an array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The Company offers convenient experiences through its comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. Its Vehicle Operations consist of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, including its retail automotive, recreational vehicles, and motorcycle franchises that sell new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle finance and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations. The Company operates approximately 459 locations representing 52 brands across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MARINEMAX INC (HZO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarineMax, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services. It has over120 locations worldwide, including over 70 dealerships and 65 marina and storage facilities. Its segments include Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. Its integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, manufacturers of sport yachts, motor yachts and Aviara luxury dayboats, and Intrepid Powerboats, a manufacturer of powerboats. It provides financing and insurance services as well as digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. It also operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers luxury boating adventures.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

