Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/7/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NIKE INC (NKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the designing, marketing and distributing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories and services for sports and fitness activities. The Company's operating segments include North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA). It sells a line of equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment and other equipment designed for sports activities. It also designs products specifically for the Jordan Brand and Converse. The Jordan Brand designs, distributes and licenses athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories predominantly focused on basketball performance and culture using the Jumpman trademark. The Company also designs, distributes and licenses casual sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand and Other brands. The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness, and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. Its Other brands segment consists of Teva brand, AHNU brand, and Koolaburra brand. Its Teva brand includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. Its AHNU brands footwear products fuse high-performance technology for everyday wear. Its portfolio of brands includes UGG, HOKA, Teva, and AHNU. It sells its products through domestic and international retailers and international distributors in its wholesale channel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LEGGETT & PLATT INC (LEG) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a variety of engineered components and products that can be found in homes and automobiles. Its segments include Bedding Products, Specialized Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. Bedding Products segment supplies a variety of components and machinery used by bedding manufacturers, as well as produces private label finished mattresses and adjustable bed bases. This segment is also vertically integrated into the production and supply of specialty foam chemicals, steel rod, and drawn steel wire to its own operations and to external customers. Specialized Products segment supplies lumbar support systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables used by automotive manufacturers. Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment supplies a range of components for residential and work furniture manufacturers, as well as select lines of private label finished furniture.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LITHIA MOTORS INC (LAD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lithia Motors, Inc. is a global automotive retailer. The Company is engaged in providing an array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The Company offers convenient experiences through its comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. Its Vehicle Operations consist of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, including its retail automotive, recreational vehicles, and motorcycle franchises that sell new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle finance and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations. The Company operates approximately 459 locations representing 52 brands across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer. The Company operates through two segments: Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA). The Company offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, parts and services, which include vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services, and finance and insurance (F&I) products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation and prepaid maintenance plans. The Company operates approximately 178 new-vehicle dealerships, consisting of over 241 franchises and representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. It also operates Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar, a provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 40 collision repair centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

