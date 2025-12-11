Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/11/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DAILY JOURNAL CORP (DJCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona news and produces several specialized information publications. The Company also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. The Companys segment includes Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The Traditional Business segment includes newspapers and related online publications: Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal and The Record Reporter. The Company operates the Journal Technologies segment through Journal Technologies, Inc., which provides case management software systems and related products to courts, prosecutor and public defender offices, probation departments and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments and bar associations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

T-MOBILE US INC (TMUS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T-Mobile US, Inc. is a provider of wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data, under its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile, in the United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. It provides wireless communications services primarily using its 4G Long Term Evolution network and its 5G technology network. It also offers a selection of wireless devices, including handsets, tablets and other mobile communication devices, and accessories for sale, as well as financing through equipment installment plans. Its primary service plan offering is Go5G Plus, which includes unlimited talk, text and data on its network, 5G access at no extra cost, scam protection features and more. In addition to its wireless communications services, the Company also offers high speed Internet, which includes a fixed wireless product that utilizes the excess capacity of its nationwide 5G network. It also provides advertising solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC (RCI) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rogers Communications Inc. is a diversified Canadian communications and media company. The Company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The wireless segment provides wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. The cable segment is engaged in cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television, and other video, satellite, telephony, and smart home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the business, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. The media segment offers a diversified portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, and digital media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PLDT INC (ADR) (PHI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PLDT Inc. is a Philippines-based diversified telecommunication company. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines' fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks. Its Wireless segment provides mobile telecommunications services provided by Smart and DMPI; SBI and PDSI are its wireless broadband service provider; and mobile virtual network operations. Its fixed line segment provides telecommunications services. It also provides fixed line services through its subsidiaries, namely, ClarkTel, BCC and PLDT Global and certain subsidiaries, data center, cloud, cyber security services, managed information technology services and reseller ship, and distribution of Filipino channels. Its others segment includes PCEV, PGIH, PLDT Digital and its subsidiaries, and PGIC, an investment company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

