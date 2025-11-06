Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/6/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in insights, data, media, creative and production, digital commerce, healthcare marketing and communications. It operates through three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions (MD&E), Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions (IA&C), and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions (SC&E). The MD&E segment provides global media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience. MD&E comprises IPG Mediabrands, Acxiom, and others. The IA&C segment provides advertising, corporate and brand identity services, and strategic consulting. The SC&E segment provides global public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

OMNICOM GROUP INC (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a provider of marketing and sales solutions. The Company offers a range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Its services include database management, digital/direct marketing, package design, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, healthcare marketing and communications, instore design, interactive marketing, investor relations, mobile marketing, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail media and e-commerce, social media marketing, search engine marketing, studio production, sports and event marketing, marketing research and others. Its portfolio of companies includes BBDO, DDB, TBWA, Omnicom Media Group, the DAS Group of Companies, and the Communications Consultancy Network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC (NXST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms. The Companys reportable broadcast segment includes television stations and related local websites that Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States, NewsNation, a national cable news network, two owned and operated multicast networks and other multicast network services, and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station. The other operating segments, The CW and digital businesses, focused on the national marketplace. The Companys portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com. Its national television properties include The CW, NewsNation, Antenna TV, and Rewind TV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a range of residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. For small businesses, Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity. For mid-market and large businesses, Spectrum Business provides customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. The Company offers its customers subscription-based Internet, video, mobile and voice services, with prices and related charges based on the types of service selected.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

YELP INC (YELP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yelp Inc. connects consumers with local businesses. The Company's advertising products enable businesses of all sizes to reach a large audience, advertise their products and drive conversion of their services. It offers a range of free and paid advertising products to businesses of all sizes, which include CPC Advertising (Yelp Ads), RepairPal Network and Multi-location Ad Products. Its business page products include Free Business Account, Upgrade Package, Branded Profile, Enhanced Profile, Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Connect, Logo and Nearby Jobs. In addition to its advertising products, it also offers features and consumer-interactive tools to facilitate transactions between consumers and the local businesses they find on Yelp. It offers subscription services, licensing payments for access to Yelp data and other non-advertising arrangements. It sells its advertising products online through its Website and Yelp for Business app, and indirectly through partners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

