Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/6/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

HELLO GROUP INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hello Group Inc is a company mainly engaged in the provision of online social and entertainment . The Company operates in three segments. Momo segment mostly include live video services, value-added services, mobile marketing services and mobile games derived from the Momos platform and other applications. Tantan segment mainly include value-added services and live video services provided on Tantans platform. QOOL segment mainly include advertisement services generated from the Groups broadcasting of content television. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TEGNA INC (TGNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tegna Inc. serves local communities across the United States through journalism, content, and tools to help people navigate their daily lives. The Company is a producer of local news, producing more than 1,700 hours of news per week. Through its network affiliation and local sports rights agreements, it carries sports content, which includes professional and collegiate sports and the Olympics. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. Each television station has a digital presence across online, mobile, connected television, streaming and social platforms, reaching consumers on all devices and platforms they use to consume news content. It delivers results for advertisers across television, digital, connected TV (CTV) and streaming app platforms, including Premion, its streaming app and CTV advertising network. Premion and Gray Television, Inc. (Gray) are in a commercial arrangement under which Gray resells Premion services across all of Grays television markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

