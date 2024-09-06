Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. Its businesses include consulting, digital, executive search, professional search & interim, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Its consulting business aligns organizational structure, culture, performance, development, and people to drive growth by addressing four fundamental organizational and talent needs: organization strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total rewards. The Company's digital business builds, sells and delivers its technology products. Its executive search business helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other c-suite/senior executive and general management talent. Its professional search & interim business delivers enterprise talent acquisition solutions. The Company's RPO business offers scalable recruitment outsourcing and projects solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PRIMERICA, INC. (PRI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primerica, Inc. is a provider of financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company's segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It offers term life insurance to clients in the United States, its territories, the District of Columbia and Canada. The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds, an insurance savings product that it has underwritten in Canada through Primerica Life Canada. It also provides transfer agent recordkeeping functions and non-bank custodial services. The Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare beneficiaries through e-TeleQuote's licensed health insurance agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

