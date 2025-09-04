Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BIDVEST GROUP LTD - ADR (BDVSY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bidvest Group Limited is a South African services, trading, and distribution company. Its segments are Services South Africa, Services International, Freight, Commercial Products, Branded Products, Adcock Ingram, Financial Services and Automotive. Adcock Ingram manufactures, markets and distributes a range of healthcare products. The Services International division offers a range of corporate outsourced services. The Branded Products division is a distributor, supplier and manufacturer of a comprehensive suite of office products and services and branded household appliances, as well as a provider of outsourced customer communication services. The Freight division facilitates the storage, handling and movement of cargo through its independent terminal operations, international clearing and forwarding, logistics, and marine services. The Automotive division is engaged in online motor retailing and the development of customer service. It also operates in the vehicle auction sector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BIDVEST GROUP LTD - ADR

TIPTREE INC (TIPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tiptree Inc. is a holding company engaged in allocating capital to select small and middle market companies across industries. The Company invests across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate, and shipping sectors. The Companys segments include Insurance and Mortgage. The Insurance segment consists of Fortegra Group, LLC (Fortegra), which is a multinational specialty insurance company focused on underwriting complex and niche risks in underserved markets. Fortegra is an underwriting-focused company, with expertise within the admitted and excess and surplus (E&S) insurance lines and capital light fee-based services markets. It owns a diversified group of businesses and investments that are owned and managed separately as Tiptree Capital, which includes its mortgage segment operations. Tiptree Capital consists primarily of its mortgage operations and principal investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TIPTREE INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

