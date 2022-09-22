Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PRA GROUP INC (PRAA) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PRA Group, Inc. is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas, Europe and Australia. The Company's primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two categories: Core and Insolvency. Its Core operation specializes in purchasing and collecting nonperforming loans, which it purchases since either the credit originator and/or other third-party collection agencies have been unsuccessful in collecting the full balance owed. Its Insolvency operation consists primarily of purchasing and collecting on nonperforming loan accounts where the customer is involved in a bankruptcy proceeding or the equivalent in some European countries. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PRA GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for PRAA

Full Factor Report for PRAA

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Republic Bank (the Bank) is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The principal business activities of the Commercial Banking segment are gathering deposits, originating and servicing loans and investing in investment securities. The principal business activities of the Wealth Management segment include the investment management activities of First Republic Investment Management, Inc. (FRIM), which manages investments for individuals and institutions; money market mutual fund activities through third-party providers and the brokerage activities of First Republic Securities Company, LLC (FRSC) and its foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

Full Guru Analysis for FRC

Full Factor Report for FRC

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (SIVB) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company offers commercial and private banking products and services through its principal subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank (GCB), SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital and SVB Securities. The GCB segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, its Global Fund Banking Division and SVB Wine. The SVB Private Bank segment is the private banking and wealth management division of the Bank and provides an array of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is engaged in the venture capital and credit investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The SVB Securities segment is an investment bank that is focused on the economy and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

Full Guru Analysis for SIVB

Full Factor Report for SIVB

RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC (RBA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is global asset management, disposition, and services company. The Company is engaged in offering customers for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. It offers customers solutions for buying and selling used industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on-site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. Its segment includes Auctions and Marketplaces, which consists of the Company's live on-site auctions, its online auctions and marketplaces, and its brokerage service. It sells a range of commercial and industrial assets, as well as government surplus. It also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers and leasing through Ritchie BrosRitchie Bros. Financial Services. It operates across various sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC

Full Guru Analysis for RBA

Full Factor Report for RBA

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MPLX LP is a diversified master limited partnership (MLP) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. The Company's segments include Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. Its L&S segment primarily engages in the gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products. It also operates refining logistics, fuels distribution and inland marine businesses, terminals, rail facilities and storage caverns. Its assets consist of crude oil and refined product pipelines and associated storage assets, tank farm assets including rail and truck racks, an export terminal, and a fuels distribution business. The G&P segment primarily engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas as well as the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MPLX LP

Full Guru Analysis for MPLX

Full Factor Report for MPLX

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company's operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. ancillary services and strategic initiatives, its international operations (ancillary services), and corporate administrative support. The U.S. dialysis business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Company provides dialysis and administrative services and related laboratory services. Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services supporting integrated kidney care and kidney care initiatives outside of dialysis, clinical research programs, and transplant software business as well as international operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DAVITA INC

Full Guru Analysis for DVA

Full Factor Report for DVA

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.