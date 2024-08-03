Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. It designs, manufactures and sells premium recreational inboard ski/wake, outboard and sterndrive boats. In addition, it offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. The Company's segments include MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. MasterCraft segment consists of its MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats. The MasterCraft participates in a category within the powerboat industry by producing the industry's premier competitive water ski, wakeboarding, and wake surfing performance boats. Crest segment consists of its Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats. Aviara segment consists of its Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. Aviara is a de novo brand, developed in-house, and focused on serving the luxury recreational day boat category of the powerboat industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (ONB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is a commercial bank. Old National Bank operates banking centers located primarily across the Midwestern United States, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, among others. Old National Bank provides community banking services, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans, deposits and private banking, capital markets, brokerage, wealth management, trust and investment advisory services. Its lending activities include loans to individuals, which primarily consist of home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. Its deposit accounts include products, such as noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking and NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

