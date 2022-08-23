Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AT&T INC. (T) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. The Company operates through two segments, namely Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom and broadband services to consumers located in the United States and globally. The business units of the Communication segment include Mobility, Business Wireline, and Consumer Wireline. Mobility provides nationwide wireless service and equipment. Business Wireline provides advanced ethernet-based fiber services, IP Voice, and managed professional services, as well as traditional voice and data services and related equipment to business customers. Consumer Wireline provides broadband services, including fiber connections. Consumer Wireline also provides legacy telephony voice communication services. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AT&T INC.

CARTER'S, INC. (CRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carter's, Inc. is a marketer of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company offers its products across various brand, including Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh (OshKosh), Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys and little planet. Its business segments include U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The Company's brands are available in department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company offers its products through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and via its online sites www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca and www.carters.com.mx. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. It offers baby apparel, sleepwear and gift bundles under little planet brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARTER'S, INC.

BRASKEM SA (ADR) (BAK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Braskem SA is a Brazil-based integrated petrochemical company for the first and second generation of thermoplastic resins. The Company's activities are divided into three operational segments: Brazil; the United States and Europe; and Mexico. The Brazil segment is focused on the production of polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) resins, in addition to basic chemical inputs such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, chlorine, soda, and solvents, among others. The United States and Europe segment is responsible for the production of polypropylene in units in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment consists of the operation of ethylene cracker and polyethylene units located in Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BRASKEM SA (ADR)

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OSI Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace. The Company operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. Its Security segment provides security and inspection systems and turnkey security screening solutions. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and connected care systems and associated accessories. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for its Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers applications in the defense and aerospace markets, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (ADR) (TSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of integrated circuit manufacturing services. The integrated circuit manufacturing services include process technology, special process technology, design ecosystem support, mask technology, 3DFabricTM advanced packaging and silicon stacking technology services. The Company has completed the transfer and mass production of 5nm technology, and is engaged in the research and development of 3nm process technology and 2nm process technology. The product application range covers the entire electronic application industry, including personal computers and peripheral products, information application products, wired and wireless communication system products, servers and data centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (ADR)

MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medifast, Inc. sells a variety of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products all based on its own formulas under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The Company's product line includes approximately 95 consumable options, including, but not limited to, bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes and soups. The Company's nutritional products are formulated with ingredients. The processing, formulation, packaging, labeling and advertising of the Company's products are subject to regulation by one or more federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (the FTC), the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MEDIFAST INC

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC (CNO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNO Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. The Company develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. The Company's Consumer Division serves individual consumers, engaging with them on the phone, online, face-to-face with agents, or through a combination of sales channels. The Company's Worksite Division focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups, interacting with customers at their place of employment. The Company's Consumer and Worksite Divisions are primarily focused on marketing insurance products. It focuses on serving middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities, both in the United States and internationally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of IRADIMED CORP

AVNET INC (AVT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avnet, Inc. is a global technology distributor and solutions company. The Company markets, sells, and distributes electronic components from electronic component manufacturers, including semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, and other integrated and embedded components. The Company's primary operating groups include Electronic Components (EC) and Farnell. EC serves a variety of markets ranging from automotive to medical to defense and aerospace. EC also offers an array of customer support options throughout the entire product lifecycle, including turnkey and customized design, supply chain, new product introduction, programming, logistics and post-sales services. The Farnell operating group primarily supports lower-volume customers and distributes a portfolio of kits, tools, electronic components, industrial automation components, and test and measurement products to both engineers and entrepreneurs, primarily through an e-commerce channel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AVNET INC

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION (OLED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. Its additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

FIRST FINANCIAL CORP (THFF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a variety of financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services through its subsidiaries, which include First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank); The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan); First Chanticleer Corporation; and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc. The Bank has two investment subsidiaries, Portfolio Management Specialists A (Specialists A) and Portfolio Management Specialists B (Specialists B), which hold and manages certain assets to manage various income streams and provides opportunities for capital creation as needed. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, residential loans, and consumer loans. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits and other time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

