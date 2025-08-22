Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SCANSOURCE INC (SCSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ScanSource, Inc. is a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for channel partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. It uses multiple sales models to offer hybrid distribution solutions from suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud. The Company's segments include Specialty Technology Solutions and Intelisys & Advisory. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment include mobility and barcode solutions, security solutions, networking solutions, and communications and collaboration solutions. The Intelisys & Advisory segment operates primarily in the United States and distributes connectivity and cloud services through an agency sales model. The connectivity and cloud services include telecom, cable, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service (CCaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and other cloud services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CSW INDUSTRIALS INC (CSW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company has operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment manufactures efficiency and performance-enhancing products predominantly for residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and plumbing applications, which are designed primarily for professional end-use customers. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides products for increasing reliability, efficiency, performance and lifespan of industrial assets and solving equipment maintenance challenges. The Engineered Building Solutions segment provides code-driven, life-safety products that are engineered to provide solutions for the construction, refurbishment and modernization of commercial, institutional and multifamily residential buildings. It provides protection and load management products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

