Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NATIONAL GRID PLC (ADR) (NGG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Grid plc is an energy company operating in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company's businesses supply gas and electricity to various customers and communities. Its segments include UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator (ESO), New England and New York. UK Electricity Transmission segment includes the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales. Its networks comprise approximately 7,216 kilometers (km) of overhead line, 2,551 km of underground cable and 347 substations. The UK Electricity Distribution segment includes the electricity distribution networks of Western Power Distribution in East Midlands, West Midlands and Southwest of England and South Wales. The Company operates as the electricity system operator (ESO) across Great Britain. It also has gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks, and high-voltage electricity transmission networks in New England and New York.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL GRID PLC (ADR)

AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. (CRMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: America's Car-Mart, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates in the integrated auto sales and finance segment of the used car market, also referred to as the integrated auto sales and finance industry. In this industry, the nature of the sale, the type of customer and the methods used to distribute the Company's products and services, including the actual servicing of the contracts, as well as the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, all have similar characteristics. The Company operates through its two subsidiaries, including America's Car Mart, Inc., an Arkansas corporation (Car-Mart of Arkansas) and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc., an Arkansas corporation (Colonial). It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. The Company operates approximately 154 dealerships located primarily in small cities throughout the South-Central United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

