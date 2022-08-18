Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARKO CORP. (ARKO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arko Corp. operates through its subsidiary, GPM Investments, LLC (GPM). GPM is an independent convenience store operator. The Company's segments include Retail, Wholesale, and GPMP. The Retail segment includes the operation of a chain of retail stores, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, sub-wholesalers, and bulk purchasers, on either a cost plus or consignment basis. The GPMP segment includes GPM Petroleum LP (GPMP) and primarily includes the sale and supply of fuel to several independent outside operators and bulk purchasers. Its retail convenience stores offer a range of cold and hot foodservice, beverages, cigarettes and other tobacco products, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. The Company operated the stores under 19 regional store brands including 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, ExpressStop, E-Z Mart, fas mart, and fastmarke.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARKO CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for ARKO

Full Factor Report for ARKO

P10 INC (PX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: P10, Inc. is a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. The Company structures, manages and monitors portfolios of private market investments, which include specialized funds and customized separate accounts within primary investment funds, secondary investments, direct investments and co-investments, collectively (specialized investment vehicles) across asset classes and geographies. Its portfolio of private solutions includes Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing and Private Credit. The Company markets its solutions under various brands, including RCP Advisors and Bonaccord Capital, for Private Equity solutions; TrueBridge, for Venture Capital solutions; Enhanced, for Impact Investing solutions, and Five Points and Hark Capital, for Private Credit solutions. Its global investor base includes institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions and financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of P10 INC

Full Guru Analysis for PX

Full Factor Report for PX

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.