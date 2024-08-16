Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP LTD (HG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company, which underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its products include Hamilton Re, Hamilton Global Specialty, and Hamilton Select. Hamilton Re products include Casualty Reinsurance, Property Treaty Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance, Casualty Insurance, Financial Lines Insurance, General Liability Reinsurance, Multiline Casualty Reinsurance, Professional Liability Reinsurance, and Aviation Reinsurance. Hamilton Global Specialty products include Accident & Health Insurance, Cyber Insurance, Excess Energy Insurance (Americas), Environmental Insurance (Americas), Environmental Insurance, Financial Institutions Insurance, Fine Art & Specie Insurance, Kidnap & Ransom Insurance, and Kidnap & Ransom Insurance (Americas). Hamilton Select products include Allied Medical Insurance, Energy Insurance, General Casualty Insurance, and Medical Professionals Insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

