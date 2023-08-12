Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC (FG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a provider of insurance solutions, serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients. It issues a portfolio of annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities, fixed indexed and fixed rate annuities, immediate annuities, and indexed universal life (IUL) insurance, through its retail distribution channels. It also provides funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions through its institutional channels. Its fixed indexed annuities (FIA) allow contract owners the possibility of earning returns linked to the performance of a specified market index, predominantly the S&P 500 Index, while providing principal protection. All FIA products allow policyholders to allocate funds once a year among several different crediting strategies, including one or more index-based strategies and a traditional fixed rate strategy. It distributes its annuity and life insurance products through independent agents and broker dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RAMACO RESOURCES INC (METC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a metallurgical coal company. The Company operates and develops metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company's development portfolio primarily includes four properties: Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek and RAM Mine. The Elk Creek property consists of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral rights and contains approximately 16 seams that it has targeted for production. Its operations include approximately six active mines at its Elk Creek mining complex. The Berwind property consists of approximately 62,500 acres of controlled mineral and is located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. The Company's Knox Creek facility includes a preparation plant and approximately 74,400 acres of controlled mineral rights. Its RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania, consists of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC (CACI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

