Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/9/2024

COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PRMM TCHNLGY GRWTH FND (STK) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek growth in capital and current income. Its investment program consists primarily of investing in a portfolio of equity securities of technology and technology-related companies and writing call options on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) 100 Index or its exchange-traded fund equivalent (the NASDAQ 100) on a month-to-month basis. The Fund may also buy or write other call and put options on securities, indices, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and market baskets of securities. The Fund may hold foreign securities of issuers located or doing substantial business in emerging markets. It invests in various sectors, such as communication services, health care, biotechnology, industrials, and information technology. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the investment manager of the Fund.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

MILLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Miller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company designs and manufactures bodies of car carriers and wreckers, which are installed on chassis manufactured by third parties, and sold to its customers. Its products are marketed and sold through a network of distributors that serve all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and other foreign markets, and through prime contractors to governmental entities. In addition to selling its products, its independent distributors provide end-users with parts and service. Its product line includes car carriers, wreckers, and transport trailers. Car carriers are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that enable a towing operator to drive or winch a vehicle onto the bed for transport. Its multi-vehicle transport trailers are specialized auto transport trailers with upper and lower decks and hydraulic ramps for loading vehicles. Its brands include Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, and Challenger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

