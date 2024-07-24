Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/24/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate-related assets. The Company invests in residential mortgage loans through secondary market purchases from banks, non-bank financial institutions, and agencies. Its residential mortgage loan portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage loans, business purpose loans, and investor loans. It also invests in investment grade, non-investment grade and non-rated non-agency RMBS. The Company is focused on investing in commercial mortgage loans consisting of first or second lien loans secured by multifamily properties. It is also focused on investing in securities issued in various collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

