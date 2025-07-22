Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BANCO BRADESCO SA (ADR) (BBD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bradesco SA is a Brazil-based company which engages in the banking services industry. The Company is a multiple-service bank, operating primarily in two segments: financial and insurance. The financial segment includes several areas of the banking sector, serving individual and corporate clients, acting as an investment bank in domestic and international banking operations, investment fund administration, consortium administration, and asset management. The insurance segment includes life insurance, supplementary pension plans, health, accident, and property insurance. The Company provides services to other entities which include asset management and treasury services, foreign exchange transactions, corporate finance and investment banking services, hedging operations, and financing operations, including working capital financing, leasing, and installment credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BRADESCO SA (ADR)

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC (GAM) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General American Investors Company, Inc. is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company seeks investments worldwide in public and private companies. The Company invests in various industry sectors, such as information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, consumer staples, industrials, communication services, energy, materials, and other. The Companys portfolio includes Republic Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Arch Capital Group Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Apple Inc., Everest Group, Ltd., The TJX Companies, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., and Amazon.com, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

