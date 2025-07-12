Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HITACHI LTD (ADR) (HTHIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hitachi Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of products and provision of services. The Company has five business segments. Digital Systems & Services segment provides services such as system integration, consulting and cloud services, information technology (IT) products and software and automated teller machines (ATMs). Green Energy & Mobility segment provides power grids, renewable energy, nuclear power and rail systems. Connective Industries segment provides elevators and escalators, home appliances and air conditioning, measurement and analysis systems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and medical analysis equipment, industrial and distribution solutions, water and environmental solutions, and industrial equipment. Automotive Systems segment offers powertrain, chassis, advanced driver assistance and systems for two-wheelers. The Others segment is engaged in the management, sale and rental of real estate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HITACHI LTD (ADR)

HTHIY Guru Analysis

HTHIY Fundamental Analysis

OPERA LTD (ADR) (OPRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opera Ltd is a Norway-based technology company that is engaged in the web browser development. The Company operates as provider of browser and integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The Companys operations are comprised of search, advertising, technology licensing and other. The search revenue is generated when a user conducts a qualified search using an Opera search partner. The advertising revenue is comprised of industry-standard advertising units, predefined partner bookmarks, or speed dials, and subscriptions of various promoted services. Technology licensing and other revenues include revenues from device manufacturers and mobile communications operators. Licensing agreements include licensing of technology, related professional services, maintenance and support, as well as hosting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OPERA LTD (ADR)

OPRA Guru Analysis

OPRA Fundamental Analysis

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Microelectronics Corp is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments. The Wafer Fabrication segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques. The New Business segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and provision of solar energy. The Company is engaged in the maintenance of a customer base across various industries, including communication, consumer electronics, computer, memory, new generation light-emitting diode (LED) and others, while focusing on manufacturing for applications, including networking, telecommunications, Internet, multimedia, personal computers (PCs) and graphics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR)

UMC Guru Analysis

UMC Fundamental Analysis

ELECTROMED INC (ELMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It applies High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) technologies in pulmonary care for patients of all ages. The SmartVest Clearway System consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall. The SmartVest Clearway is designed for comfort and convenience, so patients can readily fit therapy into their daily routines. The SmartVest System is primarily prescribed for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular conditions such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also markets the Single Patient Use (SPU) SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap to health care providers in the acute care setting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ELECTROMED INC

ELMD Guru Analysis

ELMD Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.