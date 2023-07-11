Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (VLGEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Village Super Market, Inc. is a retailer of food and non-food products. The Company operates a chain of approximately 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and four specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City. The Company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite, Fairway and Gourmet Garage names. Wakefern operates supermarkets and other retail formats. It offers a variety of food products, including grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery, and frozen foods as well as non-food product offerings, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and 21 in-store pharmacies. Its Fairway Markets offer various natural, organic, specialty and gourmet products. Its Gourmet Garage specialty markets provides soups and prepared foods, meat and seafood, and charcuterie and gourmet cheeses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

