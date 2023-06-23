Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (AROW) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (GFNB), and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (SNB). The Company provides a broad range of banking and insurance services across northeastern New York, including online and mobile banking, wealth management, money market and deposit accounts, and mortgage, consumer and commercial loans. Its loan portfolio consists of Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Loans, and Residential. It offers a variety of loan options to meet the specific needs of its commercial customers including term loans, time notes and lines of credit. It offers commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancings, expansions and improvements to commercial properties. Its consumer loans primarily comprised automobile loans. It finances the purchases of automobiles indirectly through dealer relationships located throughout upstate New York and Vermont.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that is engaged in the business of accepting deposits from the public and making loans and other investments. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank provides commercial, consumer, and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. The Banks offers a range of loans to retail customers in the communities. Bank's consumer loans include home equity loans (open and closed-end), vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HOPE BANCORP INC (HOPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope (the Bank). The Company's loan portfolio segments include real estate, commercial business, residential mortgage and consumer loans. The real estate loans are extended for the purchase and refinance of commercial real estate and are generally secured by first deeds of trust and are collateralized by residential or commercial properties. Commercial business loans are loans provided to businesses for various purposes, such as for working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance activities, other business-related financing needs and also include warehouse lines of credit, syndicated loans and small business administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The residential mortgage loans are extended for personal, family, or household use and are secured by a mortgage or deed of trust. Consumer loans consist of home equity, credit card and other personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP (EPAC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is an industrial tools and services company. The Company provides high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads. It operates through Industrial Tools & Service (IT&S) segment. The IT&S segment is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools and in providing services and tool rental to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, alternative energy and other markets. Its primary products include branded tools, cylinders, pumps, hydraulic torque wrenches and highly engineered heavy lifting technology solutions. Its branded tools and services are primarily marketed through the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep and Simplex brand names. The Company's products and services are delivered primarily through its global network of distributors, as well as direct sales to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and select end users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides full banking services through its nationally chartered subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (Bank). The Company's segment includes Bank segment and the Trust segment. The Company provides trust and retirement consulting services through its subsidiary, Farmers Trust Company (Trust), and insurance services through the Bank's subsidiary, Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive) is a wholly owned insurance subsidiary of the Company that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are comprised of Bank, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania; Trust, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets; and Farmers National Insurance, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC (SBSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Southside Bank. The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities and nonprofit organizations in the communities that it serves. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, wealth management, trust and brokerage services. Its consumer loan services include one-to-four family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans and other consumer related loans. It offers a variety of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms, including savings, money market, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts and certificate of deposits (CDs). Its trust and wealth management services include investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable and testamentary trusts, custodian services and others. It operates through approximately 55 branches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The Bank operates approximately 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

