Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/13/2025

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD (PFLT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. The investment objectives of the Company are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital by investing primarily in floating rate loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The Company primarily invests private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. The Company may also invest in equity investments. Under normal market conditions, the Company generally expect that at least 80% of the value of its managed assets. The Company generally expect to invest up to 35% of its overall portfolio opportunistically in other types of investments, including second lien secured debt, subordinated debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

