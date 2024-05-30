Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC (CZR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is a diversified gaming and hospitality company. The Company operates through four segments: Las Vegas, Regional, Caesars Digital, and Managed and Branded, in addition to Corporate and Other. Its Las Vegas Segment properties include The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, and The LINQ Hotel & Casino. Its Regional properties include Circus Circus Reno, Grand Victoria Casino, and Horseshoe Baltimore. Its Managed and Branded properties include Harrah's Ak-Chin, Harrah's Cherokee, and Harrah's Cherokee Valley River. Its resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. Its business include casino, which includes its retail and online sports betting and iGaming, food and beverage, hotel, casino management services, entertainment, retail, and other business operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC

MATERION CORP (MTRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Materion Corporation provides advanced materials solutions for various industries, including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, energy and automotive. The Company's segments include Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. Performance Materials segment provides advanced engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes produced at manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States and Europe. Electronic Materials segment produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultrapure wire. Precision Optics segment designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MATERION CORP

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. The Company's segments include Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury and Corporate Other. The Consumer Banking segment is mainly comprised of residential mortgages and automobile loans, and to a lesser extent, secured personal lines of credit, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The Consumer Banking segment also includes the wealth management and insurance services division, comprised of trust, asset management, brokerage, insurance and tax credit advisory services. The Commercial Banking segment is comprised of floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans and construction loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also offers financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations, cannabis-related business banking and venture banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WSFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (the Bank). The Company's segments include WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and leases, deposits and other financial products to commercial and consumer customers. WSFS Bank also offers a variety of consumer loan products, retail securities and insurance brokerage services through its branches, and mortgage and title services through WSFS Mortgage. Its Cash Connect segment provides ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States, servicing non-bank ATMs and smart safes nationwide and supporting ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of planning and advisory services, investment management, personal and institutional trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

