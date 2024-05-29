Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYAAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryanair Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based airline company. It comprises five separate airlines: Buzz, Lauda Europe (Lauda), Malta Air, Ryanair DAC and Ryanair UK Limited. It has an operating fleet of 509 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320 aircraft. The fleet includes 73 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft, each having 197 seats, and Boeing 737-800 aircraft, each having 189 seats. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free and merchandise. It markets car hire, travel insurance and accommodation services through its website and mobile app. It offers car hire services via a contract with RentalCars. It markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions and activities on its website and mobile app. It provides its own aircraft and passenger handling and ticketing services at Dublin Airport.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (ADR)

RYAAY Guru Analysis

RYAAY Fundamental Analysis

HAMILTON LANE INC (HLNE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private market investment management company. The Company works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it enables them to access a diversified set of such investment opportunities worldwide. The Company offers a variety of investment solutions to address its clients' needs across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. These solutions are constructed from a range of investment types, including primary investments in funds managed by third-party managers, direct investments alongside such funds and acquisitions of secondary stakes in such funds, with a number of its clients utilizing multiple investment types. These solutions are offered in a variety of formats covering some or all phases of the private market's investment program.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HAMILTON LANE INC

HLNE Guru Analysis

HLNE Fundamental Analysis

SSE PLC - ADR (SSEZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSE plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on regulated electricity networks and renewables. The Company develops, owns and operates low-carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro schemes, electricity transmission and distribution networks, flexible power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen storage, solar, and battery storage, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. Its segments include SSEN Transmission, SSEN Distribution, SSE Renewables, SSE Thermal, Gas Storage, GB Business Energy, SSE Airtricity, SSE Enterprise, and SSE Energy Markets. SSEN Transmission owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the North of Scotland and its islands. SSEN Distribution is responsible for maintaining the electricity distribution networks supplying homes and businesses across central southern England and the North of Scotland.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SSE PLC - ADR

SSEZY Guru Analysis

SSEZY Fundamental Analysis

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP. (WRLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Acceptance Corporation is a small-loan consumer finance company. The Company is engaged in offering short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. The Company also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals. It also markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property and auto, unemployment, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance in connection with its loans in selected states. The Company operates approximately 1,073 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP.

WRLD Guru Analysis

WRLD Fundamental Analysis

ALLSPRING GLOBAL DIVIDEND OPPORTUNTY FND (EOD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund's secondary objective is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund allocates approximately 80% of its total assets to an equity sleeve comprised primarily of a diversified portfolio of common stocks of United States and non-United States companies and other equity securities, which offers above-average potential for current and/or future dividends. The remaining 20% of the Fund's total assets is allocated to a sleeve consisting of below investment-grade debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. The Fund also employs an option strategy in an attempt to generate gains on call options written by the Fund. Allspring Funds Management, LLC is the adviser of the Fund and Allspring Global Investments, LLC is the sub-adviser of the Fund.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALLSPRING GLOBAL DIVIDEND OPPORTUNTY FND

EOD Guru Analysis

EOD Fundamental Analysis

ENERSYS (ENS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EnerSys is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing energy systems solutions, motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor thermal equipment enclosures solutions. The Company's segment includes Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems used in data centers, as well as telecommunications systems, switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities. The Motive Power segment offers power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting. Specialty segment offers batteries for starting, lighting and ignition applications in automotive and large over-the-road trucks, energy storage solutions for satellites.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENERSYS

ENS Guru Analysis

ENS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

