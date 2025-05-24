Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/24/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UPBOUND GROUP INC (UPBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Upbound Group, Inc. is a technology and data-driven company in financial products that addresses the needs of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units includes brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Its Acima segment offers consumers who do not qualify for traditional financing the lease-to-own transaction through staffed or unstaffed kiosks located within third-party retailer locations or other virtual options. Its Mexico segment consists of its Company-owned stores in Mexico that lease household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The Company is also engaged in offering earned wage access and credit building products, as well as financial wellness solutions and educational resources to help consumers better manage, save and earn money.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc. The Company operates several silver-lead-zinc mines at the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China and the GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The CompanyGs producing mines are located in China, and exploration and development projects are located in China and Ecuador. In the Ying Mining District, it has about seven underground mines (SGX, HZG, HPG, TLP, LME, LMW and DCG) and two processing plants (combined 2,500 tpd capacity), which are located approximately 240 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, China. The GC silver-lead-zinc mine is located approximately 200 km west of Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province, China. The BYP Mine is located approximately 220 km southwest of Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, China. It is also focused on the El Domo Project, Condor Project, and Kuanping projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

MATERIALISE NV (ADR) (MTLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company that is engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of software and three-dimensional (3D) printing services that incorporates 3D printing experience into a wide range of software solutions and 3D printing services. It transforms businesses with three elements of align: quality, reliability, and repeatability through which it forms the backbone of the 3D printing industry. The solutions are built 3D printing applications in several industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods. It also operates in the domestic market and worldwide, including Colombia, Brazil, Australia, Malaysia, China, Japan, Austria, Poland, Germany, and France, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

