Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC (SAH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive sales and services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services, collectively, Fixed Operations; and arrangement of third-party financing, extended warranties, service contracts, insurance, and other aftermarket products, collectively, finance and insurance (F&I) for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks and arranges third-party F&I product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports segment offers guests sales of both new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, personal watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles; Fixed Operations activities; and F&I services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

SAH Guru Analysis

SAH Fundamental Analysis

EATON VANC TAX-MNGD GLBL BUY-WRIT OPP FD (ETW) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers. The Fund invests a substantial portion of its total assets in the securities of non-United States issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs). It invests in sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, communication services, financial services, consumer staples, materials, utilities, energy, and real estate. The Fund's investment advisor is Eaton Vance Management and sub-advisor is Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EATON VANC TAX-MNGD GLBL BUY-WRIT OPP FD

ETW Guru Analysis

ETW Fundamental Analysis

DOXIMITY INC (DOCS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Doximity, Inc. provides a digital platform for United States (U.S) medical professionals. The Company's cloud-based platform provides tools to its members, which help them to collaborate with colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with medical news and research, and manage careers. The Company supports physicians in practice of medicine with mobile and clinical workflow tools, such as voice and video telehealth, secure messaging and digital faxing. The Company's platform offers marketing, hiring, and telehealth solutions. Its marketing solutions enable pharmaceutical and health system customers to get content, services, and peer connections to medical professionals through a variety of modules. Its hiring solutions provide digital recruiting capabilities to health systems and medical recruiting firms. Its telehealth solutions consist of software tools that include voice and video dialers, designed to connect patients with care providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DOXIMITY INC

DOCS Guru Analysis

DOCS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.