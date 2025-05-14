Markets
USCB

Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/14/2025

May 14, 2025 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (USCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. The Bank focuses on serving small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and catering to the needs of local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals in South Florida. In addition to its traditional commercial banking services, it also offers certain specialty banking products, services and solutions designed for small businesses, homeowner associations, law firms, medical practices and other professional services firms, and global banking services. Its specialty banking offerings include small business administration (SBA) lending, yacht lending, homeowner association services, and jurist advantage and private client group services, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO:PASS
SALES AND P/E RATIO:NEUTRAL
EPS GROWTH RATE:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:NEUTRAL
EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO:PASS
RETURN ON ASSETS:PASS
FREE CASH FLOW:NEUTRAL
NET CASH POSITION:NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

USCB Guru Analysis

USCB Fundamental Analysis

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR (TME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company mainly engaged in the provision and operation of online music entertainment platform. The Company is mainly engaged in the provision of online music services, social entertainment services and other services. The Company operates four major product brands, QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing, through which the Company provides online music and social entertainment services to address the music entertainment needs of audience in China. The Company also offers Lazy Audio, the dedicated long-form audio app as a complement to the flagship music-centric product portfolio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO:PASS
EARNINGS PER SHARE:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:PASS
FREE CASH FLOW:NEUTRAL
NET CASH POSITION:NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR

TME Guru Analysis

TME Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Validea
At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
Guru Investor Blog-> Premium Guru Tools-> Excess Returns Podcast-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USCB
TME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.