Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2025

COSTAMARE INC (CMRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costamare Inc is a Monaco-based company that provides containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company is an international shipping industry that offers a fleet of 73 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 537,000 TEU (including two vessels that have agreed to sell) and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,436,000 DWT. Its offers containerships of various sizes (including feeder, panamax and post-panamax containerships) serve short, medium, and long-haul routes on a variety of geographical trades. Its dry bulk vessels transport a broad range of bulks such as iron ore, coal, and grains as well as minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate fertilizers and steel products. The Company serve its customer's needs worldwide and ensure the safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility of services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

