Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company, which produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cutsize and offset paper, as well as market pulp. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a broad portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for numerous uses and applications, and market pulp. The Company operates two integrated mills in the region, one in Saillat, France and one in Nymolla, Sweden. Its Saillat mill produces both paper and market pulp. Latin America segment is focused on uncoated freesheet paper and market pulp, supported by the management of approximately 250,000 acres of certified eucalyptus forestlands in Brazil. North America segmentGs paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York. North America segmentGs papers business comprises three product lines: Imaging Papers, Commercial Printing Papers and Converting Papers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYLVAMO CORP

SLVM Guru Analysis

SLVM Fundamental Analysis

YALLA GROUP LTD - ADR (YALA) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yalla Group Ltd is a United Arab Emirates-based entity which is operating as holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is operating in one segment, which is the social networking and entertainment platform. The Company operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa region. The CompanyGs mobile application, Yalla facilitates online voice-based chatting among users or voice live streaming, and Yalla Ludo provides a platform for board games such as Ludo and Domino. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. The Company operates its business through Yalla United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hangzhou Yale and Shenzhen Moov. Yalla UAE functions as its primary business operation center and engages in sales, marketing, customer service and other business operations. Hangzhou Yale performs technology and product development functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of YALLA GROUP LTD - ADR

YALA Guru Analysis

YALA Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.