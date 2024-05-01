Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Partners LP owns, controls, or has access to terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Its segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. Wholesale segment engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, blending, storing and transporting refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In GDSO segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers. Station operations include convenience store sales, rental income from gasoline stations leased to dealers and sundries. Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, kerosene, residual oil and bunker fuel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. (HEES) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is a rental equipment company. The Company's segments include Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales and Repair and Maintenance Services. Equipment rentals segment includes rental operations and primarily rents core types of construction and industrial equipment. Sales of Rental Equipment segment used sales are generated primarily from sales from its rental fleet. Sales of New Equipment segment sells equipment through a professional sales force. Parts Sales segment provides parts for its own rental fleet and sells parts for the equipment it sells. Services segment includes maintenance and repair services for its own rental fleet and for its customers' equipment at its facilities as well as at its customers' locations. It operates 139 branch locations across 30 states. It serves branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. The Company's care delivery network includes USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), which operates or has ownership interests in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. The Company also operates acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as other outpatient facilities, including surgical hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), among others. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. The Hospital Operations and Services segment, which is comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, a network of employed physicians and ancillary outpatient facilities, as well as the revenue cycle management and value-based care services that the Company provide to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other clients. The Ambulatory Care segment, which is comprised of USPI's ASCs and surgical hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. offers a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Company's brands include the coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. Its branded portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and also includes coconut oil, juice, and milk offerings. It supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Additionally, the Company is also engaged in bulk product sales to beverage and food companies. Its Americas segment comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada and the International segment comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Company's products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PREMIER FINANCIAL CORP (OHIO) (PFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in community banking. It attracts deposits from the general public through its offices and Website, and uses those and other available sources of funds to originate residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank invests in United States Treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs) and residential collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and corporate bonds. The Bank offers customers a range of deposit products including demand, checking, money market and savings accounts. The Bank operates approximately 75 branches and nine loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO (SHEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include broadband Internet, video, voice, and fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing. The Company's Broadband segment provides broadband Internet, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, through fiber optics under the brand name of Glo Fiber and hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the brand name of Shentel. The Broadband segment also leases dark fiber and provides ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers throughout the entirety of its service area under the brand name of Glo Fiber Business. The Broadband segment also provides voice and digital subscriber line (DSL) telephone services to customers in Virginia's Shenandoah County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

