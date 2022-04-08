Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

JOANN INC (JOAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JOANN Inc. is a fabric and craft retailer. The Company operates in the sewing and fabrics category in the arts and crafts industry. Its sewing and fabric category includes cotton fabrics, warm fabrications, home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories used in home-related projects, fashion and sportswear fabrics, and seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs. The Company also offers yarn and yarn accessories, paper crafting components, craft materials, fine art materials, sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, artificial floral products, seasonal decor, entertaining products, home decor accessories, ready-made frames and also includes non-merchandise services. It offers its products both in stores and online. The Company operates approximately 848 store locations in over 49 states at an average size of approximately 22,000 square feet. It operates three distribution centers in Hudson, Ohio, Visalia, California and Opelika, Alabama.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JOANN INC

Full Guru Analysis for JOAN

Full Factor Report for JOAN

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC (NWLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Western Life Group, Inc. is a stock life insurance company. The Company's segments include Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates. Its Domestic Insurance operations are licensed to do business in all states and the District of Columbia, except for New York. Its products marketed include annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. It markets and distributes its domestic products primarily through independent national marketing organizations (NMOs). International Insurance operations focus on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. The Company offers a portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans and annuities, including supplementary riders. Its life products provide protection for the life of the insured. Its Annuity products sell equity-index (fixed-index) annuities, single premium immediate annuities and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for NWLI

Full Factor Report for NWLI

SAIA INC (SAIA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The Company's subsidiaries, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is an LTL carrier, which serves approximately 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight offers its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments approximately 400-10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 176 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SAIA INC

Full Guru Analysis for SAIA

Full Factor Report for SAIA

CUMMINS INC. (CMI) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components. The Company's segments include Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power. Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck. The Distribution segment consists of sales and support of a range of products and services, including power generation systems, high-horsepower engines, and heavy-duty and medium-duty engines. The Components segment supplies products, including aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems. The Power Systems segment consists of businesses, including Power generation, Industrial and Generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CUMMINS INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CMI

Full Factor Report for CMI

ASML HOLDING NV (ADR) (ASML) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United States, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Israel. The Company operates through one business segment which is engage in development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography, metrology and inspection systems. The Company offers TWINSCAN systems, equipped with lithography system with a mercury lamp as light source (i-line), Krypton Fluoride (KrF) and Argon Fluoride (ArF) light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems (TWINSCAN immersion systems).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASML HOLDING NV (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for ASML

Full Factor Report for ASML

HITACHI, LTD. (ADR) (HTHIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hitachi, Ltd. provides solutions to customers in a range of sectors, including power/energy, industry/distribution/water and others. The Company operates in eight segments. The Information & Telecommunication Systems segment provides system integration, consulting, cloud service and others. The Social & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial equipment and plants, thermal power, nuclear power and natural energy power generation systems and others. The Electronic Systems & Equipment segment provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment and others. The Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders and others. The High Functional Materials segment provides materials for semiconductors and displays and others. The Automotive Systems segment provides engine powertrain systems and others. The Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment provides business air conditioners and others. The Others segment provides optical disk drive products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HITACHI, LTD. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for HTHIY

Full Factor Report for HTHIY

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.