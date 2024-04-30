Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC (BH.A) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's restaurant operations are conducted through two subsidiaries: Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western Sizzlin) for a combined 492 units. Its insurance activities are conducted through two insurance entities, First Guard Insurance Company and its affiliated agency, 1st Guard Corporation (First Guard), and Southern Pioneer Property & Casualty Insurance Company and its affiliated agency, Southern Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. (Southern Pioneer). Its insurance businesses provide insurance of property and casualty. The Company's oil and gas operations are conducted through two entities, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (Abraxas Petroleum) and Southern Oil Company (Southern Oil). Abraxas Petroleum operates oil and natural gas wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MACH NATURAL RESOURCES LP (MNR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. The Company's assets are located throughout Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and the panhandle of Texas and consist of approximately 4,600 gross operated PDP wells. Additionally, it owns a portfolio of midstream assets which support its leases, including ownership in four processing plants with combined processing capacity of 353 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), along with 1,210 miles of gas gathering pipelines. Additionally, it owns water infrastructure consisting of 880 miles of gathering pipeline and 55 disposal wells. Additionally, the Company owns water infrastructure consisting of 880 miles of gathering pipeline and 55 disposal wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y CMRZ NRT SA(ADR) (EDN) is a small-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires. The Company's concession area of approximately 4,637 square kilometers is divided into three operating territories: Region I, which consists of over 251 square kilometers; Region II, which consists of approximately 1,761 square kilometers, and Region III, which consists of over 2,625 square kilometers. Region I includes Ciudad de Buenos Aires, San Isidro, Vicente Lopez, San Martin and Tres de Febrero districts. Region II includes La Matanza, Moron, Hurlingham, Ituzaingo, Merlo, Marcos Paz and Gral. Las Heras districts. Region III includes Pilar, Escobar, Tigre, San Fernando, San Miguel, Malvinas Argentinas, Jose C. Paz, Moreno and Gral. Rodriguez districts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR) (ZTO) is a large-cap value stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is a China-based company principally involved in the provision of express delivery services through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services. Its express delivery services mainly include parcel sorting and line-haul transportation. The Company directly provides express delivery services to certain enterprise customers, including vertical e-commerce and traditional merchants, in connection with the delivery of their products to end consumers. The Company conducts its businesses in domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

