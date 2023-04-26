Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LCNB CORP. (LCNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company operates, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the Bank). The Bank's loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, agricultural loans, construction loans, consumer loans and small business administration loans. The Bank's residential mortgage lending activities consist of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. The Bank provides complete trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services and also offers investment management of trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Its other services include safe deposit boxes, night depositories and others. It operates approximately 30 offices, and its primary market area consists of counties located in Southwestern and South-Central Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC (HTLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Financial USA, Inc.is a multi-bank holding company. The Company conducts its banking business through multiple community banks operating as either independent entities or independently branded divisions. Its Banks provide a range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities. It provides traditional and non-traditional service channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. Its Banks provide a suite of banking services comprised of deposit and credit offerings, with treasury management and retirement plan services. Its primary lines of business include commercial banking, small business banking, agricultural loans, residential real estate mortgage lending, retail banking and wealth management, investment and insurance, and retirement plan services. It serves communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (ONB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Old National Bank, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other banking services. Its banking centers focuses on providing a group of community banking services. It provides treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions for businesses. Its loans consist primarily of loans made to consumers and commercial clients in various industries, including real estate rental and leasing, manufacturing, wholesale trade, construction, and agriculture, among others. In addition to providing lending and deposit services, it offers wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services. Its banking centers are in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

