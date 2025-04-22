Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of differentiated solutions, systems and products that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets. The Company's products and solutions include Residential & commercial flow control and protection products that include backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, leak detection and others; Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) & gas includes commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters and custom heat and hot water solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems, hydronic pump groups, and flexible stainless-steel connectors; Drainage & water re-use includes drainage products and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions; and Water quality products include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, monitoring, conditioning and scale prevention systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 80% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based holding company and a provider of financial services. The Business is managed in four segments operated through subsidiaries: banking, insurance, wealth management and payments. The banking segment is run through Interbank with strategic focus on retail banking. The insurance segment operates through Interseguro, which is an insurance company with key focus on life and annuities in Peru. The wealth management segment operates through Inteligo Bank, Inteligo SAB and Interfondos, which together provide wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory and other investment services focused on emerging investors. The payments are conducted via Izipay, which is a pillar for building payments ecosystem.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC (ORC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company's investment portfolio consists of two categories of Agency RMBS: traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by the government-sponsored enterprise, and structured Agency RMBS, such as interest only securities, inverse interest only securities and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Its business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions. The Company intends to achieve this objective by investing in and strategically allocating capital between pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The Company is externally managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC

BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC (BIRK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Birkenstock Holding plc operates through Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. Birkenstock is a global brand, which has developed a unisex portfolio of footbed-based products, anchored by its Core Silhouettes, the Madrid, Arizona, Boston, Gizeh and Mayari. Its proprietary footbed, which reflects the anatomy of the human foot, represents the foundation of its brand and products. It operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produce all its footbeds in Germany. In addition, it assembles the majority of its products in Germany and produce the remainder elsewhere in the European Union. The Company operates its channels, utilizing the business-to-business (B2B) channel to facilitate brand accessibility while fully engaging consumers in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, which offers its complete product range and access to its silhouettes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC

JIAYIN GROUP INC - ADR (JFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jiayin Group Inc is a China-based company engaged in providing a fintech platform to facilitate connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. The Company's businesses include loan facilitation services, post-origination services and other businesses. The loan facilitation services included services provided for the facilitation of loan transactions between borrowers and institutional funding partners. The other businesses included provision of referral services for investment products, guarantee services and so on.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JIAYIN GROUP INC - ADR

TEGNA INC (TGNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tegna Inc. serves local communities across the United States through journalism, content, and tools to help people navigate their daily lives. The Company is a producer of local news, producing more than 1,700 hours of news per week. Through its network affiliation and local sports rights agreements, it carries sports content, which includes professional and collegiate sports and the Olympics. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. Each television station has a digital presence across online, mobile, connected television, streaming and social platforms, reaching consumers on all devices and platforms they use to consume news content. It delivers results for advertisers across television, digital, connected TV (CTV) and streaming app platforms, including Premion, its streaming app and CTV advertising network. Premion and Gray Television, Inc. (Gray) are in a commercial arrangement under which Gray resells Premion services across all of GrayGs television markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TEGNA INC

TIPTREE INC (TIPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tiptree Inc. is a holding company engaged in allocating capital to select small and middle market companies across industries. The Company invests across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate, and shipping sectors. The CompanyGs segments include Insurance and Mortgage. The Insurance segment consists of Fortegra Group, LLC (Fortegra), which is a multinational specialty insurance company focused on underwriting complex and niche risks in underserved markets. Fortegra is an underwriting-focused company, with expertise within the admitted and excess and surplus (E&S) insurance lines and capital light fee-based services markets. It owns a diversified group of businesses and investments that are owned and managed separately as Tiptree Capital, which includes its mortgage segment operations. Tiptree Capital consists primarily of its mortgage operations and principal investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TIPTREE INC

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) (SIMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION is a provider of negative-AND (NAND) flash controllers for Solid State Drives (SSDs) and other solid state storage devices. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, development and sale of low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage market. The Company is mainly engaged in the development of NAND flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices, as well as specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices. In the mobile storage market, the Company's products are controllers used in SSDs, Embedded Multimedia Cards (eMMCs) and other embedded storage products, as well as flash memory cards, universal serial bus (USB) flash drives and other expandable storage products. The Company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and other devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

